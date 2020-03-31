CLOSE
Governor Northam’s Stay-at-Home Order In Effect Thru June

Virginia Governor Northam Delivers Annual State Of The Commonwealth Address

We have been warned to STAY AT HOME and use social distancing in large gatherings for weeks now and lets say a lot of people were not listening. So, here is the latest, Governor Ralph Northam has amended the Executive Order effective March 30, 2020 that shall remain in full force and in effect until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by further executive orders.

The order does allow individuals to obtain food, beverages, good and services, seek medical attention, pick up prescriptions: View the full text of Executive Order 53 here

 

