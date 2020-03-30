CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Cruise Lines Extend Suspension

On Tuesday, September 17, 2013, a lobster boat is dwarfed by the size of the Carnival Glory, a cruis

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Cruise lines are watching developments with the pandemic and are extending suspensions of their upcoming trips. Cunard, Carnival, and MSC are the latest companies to stretch their cancelations through the month of May.

Each cruise line had previously only paused journeys through April. Through this time, many cruise companies are evaluating the best options for health, safety, and cleanliness before they ramp up travel again.

Are you on the fence about going on a cruise? Did you have one planned for this year?

See story here

Cruise Lines Extend Suspension

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Governor Northam Issues Stay At Home Order For…
 59 mins ago
03.30.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To…
 2 hours ago
03.30.20
Hot Spot: Essence Fest Is Postponed, Drake’s Jumbo…
 2 hours ago
03.30.20
Chris Brown Films Woman Trying To Sneak Into…
 7 hours ago
03.30.20
Boss Up: Marshay Nicole On What It Means…
 7 hours ago
03.30.20
1 item
CUTENESS! Drake Shares Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis…
 10 hours ago
03.30.20
4 items
Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
43 Churchgoers Sick After Attending Service With 10…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Luenell
Comedian Luenell Reveals Why Her Daughter Is Banned…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
6 items
Style ‘Gram (3/22- 3/29): Celebs Slaying Out In…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Says Black Men…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Opens Up About Her…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among…
 3 days ago
03.29.20
RVA TO GO
RVA To Go: Your Guide To Local Take…
 3 days ago
03.27.20
Photos
Close