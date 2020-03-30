Cruise Lines Extend Suspension

Cruise lines are watching developments with the pandemic and are extending suspensions of their upcoming trips. Cunard, Carnival, and MSC are the latest companies to stretch their cancelations through the month of May.

Each cruise line had previously only paused journeys through April. Through this time, many cruise companies are evaluating the best options for health, safety, and cleanliness before they ramp up travel again.

Are you on the fence about going on a cruise? Did you have one planned for this year?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: