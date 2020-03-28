CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Comedian Luenell Reveals Why Her Daughter Is Banned From Her House

Luenell

Source: Richmond Funny Bone / Richmond Funny Bone

If you have young adults in your home during the coronavirus then you already know the struggle of keeping them from walking in and out of your home. Comedian Luenell took to Instagram to say that she had to ban her daughter from her home.

She posted on Instagram that her daughter was not taking hand washing seriously and telling her that she is overreacting. Luenell said her husband has COPD and she has to worry about both of their health.

Have you had issues with a young adult in your home not taking the coronavirus seriously?

See story here

 

Comedian Luenell Reveals Why Her Daughter Is Banned From Her House

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Luenell
Comedian Luenell Reveals Why Her Daughter Is Banned…
 2 hours ago
03.28.20
RVA TO GO
RVA To Go: Your Guide To Local Take…
 24 hours ago
03.27.20
Varietys Power of Women 2019
Happy 50th Birthday Mariah Carey
 1 day ago
03.27.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 28, 2016
Drake And Rihanna Tease Each Other On Instagram
 1 day ago
03.27.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times…
 1 day ago
03.27.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
No, Kodak Black, Zendaya Doesn’t Want Your Colorist…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
5 items
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Tamera Mowry Letting Her Grays Grow In Has…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
10 items
10 Stylish Black Women Rocking Their Air Maxes…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Lizzo Refusing To Pay Royalties To Songwriters Claiming…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Quarantine Meals: Shrimp Étouffée Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Photos
Close