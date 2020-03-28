Comedian Luenell Reveals Why Her Daughter Is Banned From Her House

If you have young adults in your home during the coronavirus then you already know the struggle of keeping them from walking in and out of your home. Comedian Luenell took to Instagram to say that she had to ban her daughter from her home.

She posted on Instagram that her daughter was not taking hand washing seriously and telling her that she is overreacting. Luenell said her husband has COPD and she has to worry about both of their health.

Have you had issues with a young adult in your home not taking the coronavirus seriously?

See story here