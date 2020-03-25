Coronavirus Outbreak: How to Help Your Mental Health

Whether you’re in a location that has a “shelter in place” order or you’re socially distancing due to Coronavirus, there’s no doubt that your life has changed. Change can challenge your mental health, but Psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling says, “walking in nature” helps with self-healing and has been a mental-booster for her and her clients.

Smerling also suggests workout videos and apps, virtual yoga sessions and Facetime parties as a way to deal with isolation. Setting a schedule, pacing yourself and setting rewards is key to dealing with such a tough time. Smerling says a lot of therapists and psychologists are offering virtual sessions to help people heal.

How are you continuing to interact with people during this time? What is making social distancing easier for you?

