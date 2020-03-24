St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Win this Townhome In Short Pump built by StyleCraft Homes, Saunders Station Townes. The beautiful home has an estimated value of $500,000 and is located on 438 Broad Hill Trail Henrico, VA 23233.

The home will be given away on June 11, 2020. The lovely property is perfect for a family consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and an estimated 2,800 square feet.

This urban retreat includes a 2 car garage designer kitchen with a large quartz island, and a walk-in pantry. There is a lot of room to entertain with over 750 sq ft of outdoor spaces for entertaining, including a sky terrace and balcony and so much more!

Tickets for the Dream Home are currently on sale! Go to dreamhome.org or call 1-800-391-2433 to reserve your ticket. Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

