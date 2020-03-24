CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

 

Win this Townhome In Short Pump built by StyleCraft Homes, Saunders Station Townes. The beautiful home has an estimated value of $500,000 and is located on 438 Broad Hill Trail Henrico, VA 23233.

The home will be given away on June 11, 2020. The lovely property is perfect for a family consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and an estimated 2,800 square feet.

This urban retreat includes a 2 car garage designer kitchen with a large quartz island, and a walk-in pantry. There is a lot of room to entertain with over 750 sq ft of outdoor spaces for entertaining, including a sky terrace and balcony and so much more!

Tickets for the Dream Home are currently on sale! Go to dreamhome.org or call 1-800-391-2433 to reserve your ticket. Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

Get Your Ticket Today!

 

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

giveaway , st. jude , St. Jude Dream Home

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Quarantine Meals: Instant Pot BBQ Ribs
 2 hours ago
03.24.20
Tournament of Champions: Rock T’s Breakfast Cereals Munch…
 3 hours ago
03.24.20
Not Again! Here’s Why NeNe Leakes Cussed Out…
 4 hours ago
03.24.20
Mo’Nique Admits To Choosing Being Famous Over A…
 5 hours ago
03.24.20
American Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage As…
 5 hours ago
03.24.20
Loni Love Says She ‘Forgets’ Boyfriend James Welsh…
 6 hours ago
03.24.20
11 items
With Barbershops Closing Down Across The Country, Brothas…
 7 hours ago
03.24.20
#QuarantineLife: L&HH’s Mimi Faust And Boo Ty Young…
 7 hours ago
03.24.20
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach…
 22 hours ago
03.24.20
Luxury Designers Volunteer To Make Face Masks For…
 24 hours ago
03.24.20
Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Eva’s Corner: How To Tell What Type Of…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close