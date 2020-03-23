Coronavirus Test Kits Increase, More Cases Expected

Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team provide daily updates at 2:00 p.m. on Virginia’s COVID-19 response live facebook @ Governor of Virginia. Be sure to watch for our community’s health and safety.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the number of coronavirus cases is 219, with 32 concentrated in James City County. In Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield, the number of confirmed cases is close to two dozen. Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has suggested the in-person dining ban in restaurants to be extended through mid-April.

Governor Northam is urging citizens of Virginia to flatten the curve. He reinforced the importance of social distancing in his daily briefly last Sunday. Northam said restaurants need to be shut down if they violate the ten-patron rule and warned against congregating on Virginia’s beaches. As more testing capabilities increase expect more coronavirus cases to rise.

Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer too. If you’re feeling sick, self-quarantine yourself and then contact your doctor.

