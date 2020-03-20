Richmond Restaurant Receives A Big Tip

The restaurant industry is struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic, but there are customers making a difference or at least one with a big tip. Area businesses have been forced to close dining areas and switch to takeout. CBS-6 reports that a customer left a huge impression at Buzz and Ned’s Real Barbecue on West Broad Street Thursday night. The bill was around 70-dollars, so the customer decided to leave the restaurant a 400-dollar tip. A post on Buzz and Ned’s face book page read, ‘the gesture holds our faith in humanity.’

God bless the world!

