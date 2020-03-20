CLOSE
Community Clo
Home

Richmond Restaurant Receives A Big Tip

The restaurant industry is struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic, but there are customers making a difference or at least one with a big tip. Area businesses have been forced to close dining areas and switch to takeout. CBS-6 reports that a customer left a huge impression at Buzz and Ned’s Real Barbecue on West Broad Street Thursday night. The bill was around 70-dollars, so the customer decided to leave the restaurant a 400-dollar tip. A post on Buzz and Ned’s face book page read, ‘the gesture holds our faith in humanity.’

God bless the world!

 

400-dollars , Buzz & Ned's Clovia , Coronavirus , lawrence , miss community , Richmond restaurant , Tip

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Trending US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-DISNEY-ALLADIN
Trending
Will Smith Admits He Feels Responsible For Coronavirus…
 43 mins ago
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
21 items
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding…
 17 hours ago
03.20.20
Beer Tap
Richmond Holds Virtual Happy Hour To Help Food…
 17 hours ago
03.19.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 19 hours ago
03.20.20
Loni Love Talks About The First Time James…
 20 hours ago
03.20.20
Hot Spot: Omarion Explains Why B2K Broke Up,…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Gary’s Tea: K. Michelle Wants Another Kid, Tamar…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
6 Tips On How to Survive The Quarantine…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Kurtis Blow Shares His Near-Death Experience From A…
 23 hours ago
03.20.20
Netflix & Ava DuVernay Clearly Aren’t Backing Down…
 24 hours ago
03.20.20
Take Care: Drake Reportedly Self-Quarantining After Running Through…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Kobe Bryant’s Youngest Daughter, Capri, Not Included In…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close