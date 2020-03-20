CLOSE
Community Clo
Home

Coronavirus Cases Climbs Near 100 in VA

Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team provide daily updates 11:00 a .m. on Virginia’s COVID-19 response live facebook @ Governor of Virginia. Be sure to watch for our community’s health and safety.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the number of coronavirus cases is approaching 100. Virginia health officials identified 94 cases yesterday. Fifteen of those reported cases are in the Richmond area. Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has suggested the in-person dining ban in restaurants to be extended through mid-April.

Coronavirus is forcing the closure of a manufacturing center. Phillip Morris USA in south Richmond is shut down. The company announced yesterday, a second employee has tested positive for COVD-19. The plant will be shut down for at least two weeks. All employees will still be paid their regular base wages.

Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer too. If you’re feeling sick, self-quarantine yourself and then contact your doctor.

 

 

clovia , Coronavirus , governor , lawrence , miss community , Phillip Morris USA , Ralph Northam , virginia dept of health , Virignia Emergency Support Team

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Trending US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-DISNEY-ALLADIN
Trending
Will Smith Admits He Feels Responsible For Coronavirus…
 43 mins ago
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
21 items
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding…
 17 hours ago
03.20.20
Beer Tap
Richmond Holds Virtual Happy Hour To Help Food…
 17 hours ago
03.19.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 19 hours ago
03.20.20
Loni Love Talks About The First Time James…
 20 hours ago
03.20.20
Hot Spot: Omarion Explains Why B2K Broke Up,…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Gary’s Tea: K. Michelle Wants Another Kid, Tamar…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
6 Tips On How to Survive The Quarantine…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Kurtis Blow Shares His Near-Death Experience From A…
 23 hours ago
03.20.20
Netflix & Ava DuVernay Clearly Aren’t Backing Down…
 24 hours ago
03.20.20
Take Care: Drake Reportedly Self-Quarantining After Running Through…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Kobe Bryant’s Youngest Daughter, Capri, Not Included In…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close