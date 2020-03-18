CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Oprah Responds to ‘Awful Fake’ Rumors of Her Being Arrested and Raided

“Oprah” was the top worldwide trending topic on twitter Tuesday night.

Some may have assumed it had something to do with the coronavirus, as a num ber of celebs have tested positive. But, it was completely unrelated to that.

Rumors were being spread that the 66-year-old media mogul’s home had been raided and she was arrested for suspected crimes ranging from sex trafficking to child pornography. The rumors even reached coronavirus conspiracy territory.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Shortly after the rumors spread like wildfire, Oprah took it upon herself to address them directly.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful fake thing. It’s not true. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world,” Oprah tweeted, adding safe wishes to everyone.

So basically Oprah got out of her bed to tell internet clowns not to play with her name.

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

12 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Oprah Responds to ‘Awful Fake’ Rumors of Her Being Arrested and Raided  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
2016 Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
Netflix And Google Chrome Announce Netflix Party
 2 hours ago
03.18.20
Kevin Durant at arrivals for A KID FROM...
Kevin Durant Hung Out With Drake Days Before…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - After Party
Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals To…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Video of Quarantined Italians Message Goes Viral As…
 8 hours ago
03.18.20
Grandmother With Parkinson’s Disease Still Greases Her Granddaughter’s…
 20 hours ago
03.18.20
How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There In Virginia?
 22 hours ago
03.17.20
Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test…
 23 hours ago
03.18.20
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather…
 23 hours ago
03.18.20
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store…
 24 hours ago
03.17.20
Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For…
 24 hours ago
03.18.20
Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Soulful St.Patty: Did You Know These Celebs Were…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Issa Bop: Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Photos
Close