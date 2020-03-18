Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals To Seattle Food Bank Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Seattle Seahawk Quarterback, Russell Wilson and wife, Ciara have committed to donating one million meals to the Seattle Food Bank to help during the Coronavirus pandemic. Wilson and Ciara made the announcement on social media, “Obviously this worldwide pandemic, coronavirus, is changing the world. Second by second, minute by minute,” Wilson said. “People are losing loved ones. The elderly, the young, the people in between. You know, think about people losing jobs, even in Seattle.”

The Washington State Department has reported over 1,012 total Coronavirus cases and 52 deaths. “Together we will conquer this tough time that we’re going through,” said Ciara.

