Coach In Trouble For Letting Twerker Film In School Gym

A high school basketball coach in Miami has been reassigned for making a bad decision. Jacob Shaw allowed celebrity twerker, Nastya Nass, to film a video inside of the Miami Beach High School gym.

Nass and 47 other dancers twerked their way throughout the space to a Nicki Minaj song. The Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the school’s championship banners and basketball floor were easily identified in the video.

Shaw has been reassigned and the incident is being investigated. When did a bad choice at work get you moved to a different department or demoted?

