CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Coach In Trouble For Letting Twerker Film In School Gym

Meghan O

Source: Meghan O / OMG

A high school basketball coach in Miami has been reassigned for making a bad decision. Jacob Shaw allowed celebrity twerker, Nastya Nass, to film a video inside of the Miami Beach High School gym.

Nass and 47 other dancers twerked their way throughout the space to a Nicki Minaj song. The Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the school’s championship banners and basketball floor were easily identified in the video.

Shaw has been reassigned and the incident is being investigated. When did a bad choice at work get you moved to a different department or demoted?

See story here

 

 

Coach In Trouble For Letting Twerker Film In School Gym

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
50 Cent at Oak Atlanta
Police Officer Who Told Cops To Shoot 50…
 1 hour ago
03.05.20
R. Kelly Mugshot
R. Kelly Due Back In Court
 1 hour ago
03.05.20
13 items
Radio One Cares For St. Jude Kids
 15 hours ago
03.04.20
#ThisShirtSavesLives: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2020 DONATE…
 16 hours ago
03.04.20
Press Play: The Weeknd Continues His Bloody Saga…
 20 hours ago
03.04.20
Get Your Zen On With These Mats That…
 22 hours ago
03.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Angie Martinez Recalls Her Fight With…
 23 hours ago
03.04.20
Louisiana Judge Steps Down After Using The N-Word…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
The Hot Spot: Killer Mike Says He Accepted…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Dwight Howard Doesn’t Want To Hand Over Evidence…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Real Industry Ish: Meg Thee Stallion Isn’t The…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
15 items
Janelle Monáe SHUT DOWN Paris Fashion Week…And We’re…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think She And Wendy Williams…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
5 items
Team Pisces: K. Michelle Turns 34 Today [Photos]
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close