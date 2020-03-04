CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Hot Spot: Killer Mike Says He Accepted ‘No Money’ to Support Bernie Sanders [VIDEO]

There’s a lot of trolling going on.

Killer Mike said he’s rich and did not accept money from Bernie Sanders after Twitter trolls claimed he did in exchange for support.

Speaking of being trolled, Spike Lee said he’s being “harassed” by James Dolan, who is the owner of the New York Knicks even though he’s their biggest fan.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, received a lot of love from Queen Elizabeth II  expressing he is “always be welcomed back” to the royal family.

Bow Wow isn’t feeling the love.  He shared that he’s just not ready to settle down.

Hear all about this and what Eva thought about Bow Wow’s openness.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Hot Spot: Killer Mike Says He Accepted ‘No Money’ to Support Bernie Sanders [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
13 items
Radio One Cares For St. Jude Kids
 2 hours ago
03.04.20
#ThisShirtSavesLives: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2020 DONATE…
 2 hours ago
03.04.20
Press Play: The Weeknd Continues His Bloody Saga…
 6 hours ago
03.04.20
Get Your Zen On With These Mats That…
 8 hours ago
03.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Angie Martinez Recalls Her Fight With…
 9 hours ago
03.04.20
Louisiana Judge Steps Down After Using The N-Word…
 11 hours ago
03.04.20
The Hot Spot: Killer Mike Says He Accepted…
 11 hours ago
03.04.20
Dwight Howard Doesn’t Want To Hand Over Evidence…
 12 hours ago
03.04.20
Real Industry Ish: Meg Thee Stallion Isn’t The…
 12 hours ago
03.04.20
15 items
Janelle Monáe SHUT DOWN Paris Fashion Week…And We’re…
 12 hours ago
03.04.20
NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think She And Wendy Williams…
 12 hours ago
03.04.20
5 items
Team Pisces: K. Michelle Turns 34 Today [Photos]
 13 hours ago
03.04.20
Oklahoma College Recruiter Fired After Exercise Based In…
 13 hours ago
03.04.20
Meet The Milwaukee Father And Daughter That Inspired…
 13 hours ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close