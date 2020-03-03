CLOSE
Hot Spot: Is Public Enemy Moving On Without Flavor Flav??? [WATCH]

They always say politics can ruin a friendship and Public Enemy has proven it a fact.

After over 35 years of fighting the power, Chuck D says Public Enemy is moving on without Flavor Flav.  Is there really a Public Enemy without Flavor Flav?

In other news, Will Smith is investing in a social media startup company and a man was found guilty in the killing of Nicki Minaj‘s tour manager.

