Don’t Forget! It’s Free Pancakes At IHOP Today

Today is National Pancake Day (Tuesday, February 25th). In case you forgot, IHOP is giving away free short-stacks of pancakes. It is suggested that you make a donation to one of their selected charities in exchange for free food.

The restaurant is also giving away tons of prizes to celebrate. You’ll need to download an app to try and win. The free pancakes at IHOP go on until your local restaurant closes or if you have a 24-hour location near you, until midnight.

When was the last freebie deal you took advantage of at a restaurant?

