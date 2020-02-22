CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

First Black Member Of US Space Program Dies

Black History Month Sponsors

Source: Radio One Richmond / Radio One Richmond

Julius Montgomery, who broke barriers as the first black man in the U.S. space program, has died at the age of 90. The pioneer’s death, announced Friday by his family, comes a week after he was honored by the Florida Institute of Technology with an honorary doctorate. “It was such an honor for him,” says his daughter, Gaye Montgomery. “A shining example that progress has been made.”

Montgomery always had an eye to the sky, building model airplanes from scratch when he was a teen. After working in the blossoming space industry, he went on to serve on the Melbourne City Council. Florida Tech previously honored Montgomery by naming its Pioneer Award after him. “Florida Tech is a better institution because of this brave and compassionate man, whose impact, thankfully, went well beyond our campus,” Florida Tech President Dwayne McCay says.

Why is space exploration important?

See story here

First Black Member Of US Space Program Dies

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Chuck Brown Portrait
Go-Go Becomes Official Music Of D.C.
 3 hours ago
02.22.20
Meghan O
Adrien Broner Arrested At Wilder Vs. Fury Weigh-In
 3 hours ago
02.22.20
5 Voter Suppression Tactics To Watch For In…
 13 hours ago
02.22.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 19 hours ago
02.22.20
10 items
A$$ Like That: 10 Photos Of Victoria Monét…
 20 hours ago
02.22.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig…
 21 hours ago
02.22.20
14 Black Women Dressed As AfricanPRINTcesse Is The…
 23 hours ago
02.22.20
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt…
 23 hours ago
02.22.20
Gary’s Tea with Special Guest Erykah Badu: Erykah…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
LOL: Joel Embiid’s Hate For Charles Barkley Is…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
Hot Spot: Diddy Called Danity Kane Members Ugly?!
 1 day ago
02.22.20
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
4 items
Celebrities Rally Around 9-Year-Old Bullied Boy With Dwarfism
 1 day ago
02.22.20
A French Show Thought Using Blackface To Hide…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close