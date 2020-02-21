Autopsy On Michael Jackson Reportedly Reveals Bald Head , Strange Tattoos

It’s been over 10 years since the death of Michael Jackson and although there were multiple autopsies done, one reported by The Sun however, has been very controversial. According to the report, Jackson’s body was damaged due to surgery, prescription drugs and an apparent battle with anorexia.

Reports say that Jackson only had dissolved pills in his body when he died, suggesting he rarely ate. He had his lips, eyebrows, and his hairline tattooed and was mostly bald due burns he got while filming a Pepsi commercial in 1984.

LA County assistant chief coroner Ed Winter, says that reports that Jackson was almost bald, emaciated and that his hips, thighs, and shoulders were riddled with needle wounds are simply “not accurate.”

Who do you believe? Who do you think is responsible for Jackson’s death? Jackson or the doctor who was treating him?

