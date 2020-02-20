SZA Won’t Do Any More Photoshoots After This One

CLOSE
SZA, Meghan Thee Stallion and Normani are on the cover of the latest Rolling Stone magazine. After it was released, SZA felt some kind of way about it. She tweeted, “Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask.” SZA did show love to her fellow cover mates. She also tweeted, “S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS.”

SZA responded to tweets questioning her decision. She said that she’s dealing with her own thoughts and then tweeted a picture of her in the studio with the caption, “Where I belong.” Do you feel SZA’s opinion? When did you want to just do what you know how to do and not do anything extra?

See story here

Black & Beautiful: 16 Photos Of SZA Rocking Natural Hairstyles
16 photos

