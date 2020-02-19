BlaqueStone | Why Am I Hear?

02.19.20
BlaqueStone – – Insightful Interview on their New Album, Marriage, Spirituality, and More on WKYS 93.9 digital series “Why Am I Hear?”

If you haven’t heard of this powerful influential duo by now, this is your chance! Coming out of PG County, Maryland, this exceptional group has gained a vast amount of success. Not only have they blessed the stage of various notable venues, but their viral single “11:59″ was featured on the Netflix original film “Dude” in 2018. BlaqueStone, primarily consisting of the wedded pair Nyne and Queen, joins 93.9 WKYS to speak on various updates along their journey and much more.

In this interview, expect to hear Nyne and Queen’s thoughts on finding the equilibrium with work and marriage, the breakdown of their newly released LIVE album “Full Circle,” spirituality, the DMV, and success.

With a mission to be authentic, transparent, inspirational, and spread hope. BlaqueStone is on a quest to bring good vibes and positive energy every step of the way.

Listen to the Full Interview on Apple Podcasts: http://bit.ly/neoelitepodcast

Stream/download “Full Circle” on all streaming platforms, and connect with BlaqueStone with the following.

Why Am I Hear hosted by Zeplyn Tillman features interviews with respected music artists, creators, executives, authors, journalists and stakeholders as they share the information they’ve learned during their careers – to empower, educate, and elevate the millennial generation.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blaquestone_/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlaqueStone_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlaqueStonee/

See Full Interview Below:

