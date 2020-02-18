CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lark Voorhies Planning To Discuss Mental Disorder Struggles On Dr. Oz

'Big Brother 16' Red Carpet Finale Party

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Former Saved By The Bell star, Lark Voorhies plans on opening up about her struggles with mental illness on an upcoming episode of Dr. Oz. Voorhies says that she has suffered from mental illness for several years and hopes to help others in the same situation.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lark thanked her fans and asked them to watch her Dr. Oz episode this Wednesday. (February 19) Will you watch Lark Voorhies on Dr. Oz? Do you or someone you know suffer from a mental disorder? Tell your story.

See story here

Lark Voorhies Planning To Discuss Mental Disorder Struggles On Dr. Oz

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Has Fans Confused After She Deletes…
 2 hours ago
02.18.20
'Big Brother 16' Red Carpet Finale Party
Lark Voorhies Planning To Discuss Mental Disorder Struggles…
 2 hours ago
02.18.20
MODEL MONDAY: Dr. Summer Wayans Is Making Her…
 24 hours ago
02.18.20
Listen Sis: Being Single On Valentine’s Day Is…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
Ayesha & Stephan Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
HBCU Spotlight: Delaware State University
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Kobe and Gigi…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: James “Jimmy” Garvin
 1 day ago
02.18.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
8 items
Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha
 2 days ago
02.17.20
5 items
Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close