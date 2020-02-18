Lark Voorhies Planning To Discuss Mental Disorder Struggles On Dr. Oz

Former Saved By The Bell star, Lark Voorhies plans on opening up about her struggles with mental illness on an upcoming episode of Dr. Oz. Voorhies says that she has suffered from mental illness for several years and hopes to help others in the same situation.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lark thanked her fans and asked them to watch her Dr. Oz episode this Wednesday. (February 19) Will you watch Lark Voorhies on Dr. Oz? Do you or someone you know suffer from a mental disorder? Tell your story.

