CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Spot: Everything You Missed From The 2020 Oscars & Rihanna Is Still Teasing Her Fans

Missed The Oscars last night? No problem, we have a rundown of everything you missed and some! From Eminem performing ‘Loose Yourself’ to Billy Porter doing what he does best, here are some of the nights biggest highlights.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In other news, Rihanna speaks out about her highly anticipated album’s release date, and her reaction to the Kobe Bryant tragedy.

Watch Da Brat share details on each story below!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Everything You Missed From The 2020 Oscars & Rihanna Is Still Teasing Her Fans  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kelly Rowland! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 hours ago
02.11.20
The Evolution Of Teaching Black History To American…
 3 hours ago
02.11.20
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
The Came Before Tiger Woods: David Ross, Royal…
 17 hours ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Came Before Tiger Woods: Wake-Robin Golf Club,…
 18 hours ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
7 items
#AceMeetsQueen: Ace Hood And Shelah Marie’s Wedding Was…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
Jackson State University Resigns After Being Arrested In…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
4 Black Aestheticians You Should Follow On Instagram
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Hot Spot: Everything You Missed From The 2020…
 22 hours ago
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 23 hours ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close