CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Buying Black: How To Find Black Business Near Me

Women and minority owned business

Source: kali9 / Getty

The power of the black dollar is undeniable, even though it seems that others would like to dispute that. However, disregarding $1.2 trillion annually is no easy feat.

Black consumers contribute heavily to the global marketplace. Instead of diligently building someone else’s empire, many are choosing to enhance their own communities by spending at businesses owned and operated by other blacks.

Today there is no shortage of black-owned businesses both storefront and online. Not sure where to find them? There is an app for that! There seems to be an app for everything!

Created to encourage individuals to circulate money in the Black community, Official Black Wall Street, is a digital directory of black-owned businesses around the globe.

Along with the app, the website We Buy Black is also another great resource to help you celebrate the black business experience.

Buying Black: How To Find Black Business Near Me  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kelly Rowland! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 hours ago
02.11.20
The Evolution Of Teaching Black History To American…
 3 hours ago
02.11.20
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
The Came Before Tiger Woods: David Ross, Royal…
 17 hours ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Came Before Tiger Woods: Wake-Robin Golf Club,…
 18 hours ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
7 items
#AceMeetsQueen: Ace Hood And Shelah Marie’s Wedding Was…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
Jackson State University Resigns After Being Arrested In…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
4 Black Aestheticians You Should Follow On Instagram
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Hot Spot: Everything You Missed From The 2020…
 22 hours ago
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 23 hours ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close