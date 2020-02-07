CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Tells Us Why He Went In On Gayle King In His Viral Video [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Snoop Dogg was trending all day yesterday after he posted a video on Instagram reacting to Gayle King’s interview with Lisa Leslie, and her question regarding Kobe Bryant’s past allegations.

Snoop Dogg called into The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and told us how we can help Kobe’s wife Vanessa and family, described the reaction in the city of Los Angeles, and why he felt like he needed to call Gayle King out.
Gayle King acknowledged the backlash, and said she would “be mad at me too.”
Do you feel Gayle King is to blame, or was it CBS for putting out that social media clip?

