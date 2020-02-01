CLOSE
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All Know

james shaw jr.

Source: jeff kravitz / Getty

Just because Black History month is only one month long, doesn’t mean that we’ll stop celebrating all things Black and beautiful. With all the madness going on in the world, it’s important to highlight things that are positive and inspirational. As @destroyshelbey pointed out:

“I WANNA KEEP IT UP LONGER THAN JUST FEBRUARY. CELEBRATE BLACK HEROS ALLLLLL YEAR”

We feel you, sis. Speaking of heros, we do a great job as a culture honoring superheros and celebrities. But what about the everyday man or woman who go above and beyond to make the world a better place with little to no credit whatsoever?

“We need to stop idolizing celebrities like super heroes. No, no they’re not. Ppl like doctors, teachers, fire fighters..are our real heroes.”- @MichelleBorth

Take James Shaw Jr. for example. The 29-year old is sort of like the real life Black Panther now. Back 2018, we watched him save several lives by disarming a man who opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person. I think anybody could’ve did what I did if they’re just pushed in that kind of cage. And you have to either react or you’re going to, you know, fold.” – James Shaw Jr.  

Instead of arresting Black folks for chilling at a Starbucks, it’s time to start acknowledging the real life heroes who risk their lives for the well being of others — even when others aren’t too fond of their melanin.

Hit the flip for more real life heroes we should be celebrating all day, erryday.

5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All Know

