J. Lo & Shakira Won’t Be Paid For Their Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Here is an interesting fun fact, Super Bowl halftime performers are not paid for their performance.

The NFL only covers union scale. That means they pay the minimum amount people in a union are paid to do a job.

The NFL also covers production costs. So what is the point of doing the halftime show? It is a huge platform.

Performers stand to be seen by 100 million television viewers. That does not include the views from social media and the increase in their music from streaming platforms.

Are you surprised to know that the halftime performers do not get paid?

See story here