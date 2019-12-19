CLOSE
Get To Know The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

It’s your morning wake up call of music, information and entertainment that appeals to the 25-54 listening audience. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is driven by listener interaction and anchored by award-winning comedic personality, Rickey Smiley. Enjoy on-air guests ranging from pundits and lifestyle experts to athletes and entertainers.

A Diverse and opinionated cast of co-hosts is guaranteed to incite conversation, reaction and laughs. Interactive features that entertain, encourage, and engage the listening audience will illuminate your mornings. While live on-air interviews connect listeners with the personalities they want to hear.

Get to know Rickey Smiley, Eva Marcille, Gary Wit Da Tea, Da Brat, Rock T, Special K and Juicy while enjoying a fresh and energetic soundtrack of R&B hits that adults want to hear! It’s the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Catch the crew Monday – Friday 6- 10 AM.

http://www.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

