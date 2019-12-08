CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In Chicago

Juice Wrld

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Juice Wrld, the Chicago rapper/singer who rose to prominence with his “Lucid Dreams” single and his Death Race for Love album, has reportedly passed away.

According to TMZ, the Chicago native was returning to the city from a flight from Los Angeles when he suffered a seizure at Midway Airport. He was conscious when he arrived at an area hospital but passed away some short time later.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, the rapper first made a splash in 2018, “Lucid Dreams” shot up the Billboard charts, landing at No. 2. Earlier this year, he earned his first No. 1 album with  Death Race for Love and was just emerging as a sought after talent in music. On Travis Scott‘s “No Bystanders,” from Astroworld, that’s Juice on the hook.

The rapper was only 21 years old.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Trending Traxx: Juice WRLD – Robbery [VIDEO]

RELATED: Juice Wrld Live at Made In America 2018

Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In Chicago  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About
 58 mins ago
12.09.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez Strips Into Iconic Versace Dress…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 12 hours ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 19 hours ago
12.09.19
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
20 items
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
27 items
KYS Tastemakers Series: Jorja Smith [Photos + Video]
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Break Out Singer Jorja Smith Talks Social Anxiety,…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
BET’s ‘Twas The Chaos Before Christmas Cast’ Talks…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close