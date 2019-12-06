Star Wars Cast Reveal How They Would Babysit Baby Yoda | Extra Butter

Entertainment News
| 12.06.19
Dismiss

The last tale in the Star Wars saga is about to hit theaters on December 19th, so I got to sit down with the cast of Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker to talk to the actors who play Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn, Jannah, Rose Tico, Chewbacca, and C-3PO. That’s Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels and the man who directed them all, JJ Abrams on this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine.

Lucas Films are being very tight-lipped about episode 9, in fact, the synopsis for this film is vaguer than promises from Donald Trump. It reads, ‘The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.”

I also didn’t get to see the film before the interviews, which is always the case with Star Wars movies So, during our conversation, we talked about what activities they would do if they were charged with Babysitting Baby Yoda. We also chatted about the emotions they felt when they read their character’s arch during the film and JJ opened up about what happens on set when he is not getting the shot right. “When it doesn’t work you start to question, is this the right intention, are we doing this the right way, is it the choreography of the shot or the context of the moment. It’s really one of those things where you’re constantly second, triple and quadruple guessing yourself to try to figure it out.”

JJ also reveals that when things are going great he was oftentimes giggling behind the camera. Daisy, on the other hand, revealed that when she hung up the character she cried for days and slept and eventually danced at the wrap party and also reached out to her co-star Gwendoline Christie for advice on how to move on from a character you played for several years.

The whole interview can be seen above go see Star Wars The Rise of Skywalkers in theaters everywhere this Christmas.

Star Wars Cast Reveal How They Would Babysit Baby Yoda | Extra Butter  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About
 22 hours ago
12.09.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez Strips Into Iconic Versace Dress…
 22 hours ago
12.09.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For…
 22 hours ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 23 hours ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 24 hours ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
27 items
KYS Tastemakers Series: Jorja Smith [Photos + Video]
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Break Out Singer Jorja Smith Talks Social Anxiety,…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
BET’s ‘Twas The Chaos Before Christmas Cast’ Talks…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close