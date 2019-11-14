CLOSE
“Love Songs” Singer Kaash Paige On Dallas Love, Meaning Behind Her Name & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

On Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Dallas artist Kaash Paige dropped “Love Songs” and since then, life has been a little different for the 18-year-old! She’s recently signed to Def Jam and continuing to create a buzz for herself and then some.

Inside the Houston BMW Studios, Kaash kicks it with Young Jas for a convo about Dallas favorites from dances, food, places, when did she realize “Love Songs” was taking off, what the meaning of “Kaash” is to her, her buzzing “Happy Songs” track and more!

Watch the interview with Kaash now and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

