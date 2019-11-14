CLOSE
LET’S MAKEUP: Get Your Lipstick Game Ready For The Winter! Here Are 10 Colors You Need This Season

 

Makeup artist applies lipstick

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

We are on the heels on the Winter season. Time to trade those nude and orange fall-themed lipsticks for the wine reds and deep brown hues. Per usual, the rotation from bright colors to darker ones is making it’s way through our makeup vanities. While it’s always a good idea to have a classic nude at your disposal, you should also have the season’s must-haves.

Wine reds, classic reds, burgundies, browns, nudes, and deep purples are colors you will see all over the place. They captivate the mood of the winter season perfectly. There is a level of warmth that each color offers and they’re perfect for just about any occasion.

Lipstick shopping can be somewhat of a hassle. If you’re not too sure what colors to shop for your winter lippie collection, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 lipsticks you need this season.

 

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
