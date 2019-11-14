CLOSE
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne On Living The Purpose Driven Life

On the season finale of the SpeakHER podcast, host Charise Frazier sits down with Jovian Zayne, the founder of the International Day of Purpose and a well respected speaker, and professional development coach. Jovian explains how she uses her voice to ensure that the systemic forces of oppression are disrupted and discarded in corporate America. She also candidly talks about finding her purpose in her new role as an expectant mother, and the challenges many working and expectant mothers face. Jovian speaks lovingly of her solid background, as the descendant of prominent civil rights leaders in South Carolina and how her faith keeps her steadfast in her ever evolving journey.

