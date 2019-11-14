CLOSE
Vivica A. Fox Dismisses Issa Rae’s ‘Set It Off’ Remake: ‘It’s A Classic, Leave It Alone’

9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Vivica A. Fox has warned Issa Rae about remaking “Set It Off.” “There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left,” the original star of the 1996 cult-classic said.

Fox says it would be better for Issa to create a new film based on the premise of the original movie which found Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise robbing banks.

Do you agree with Vivica? If “Set It Off” was redone, who should the stars be?

