Normani has had an amazing 2019. From captivating us all with her show-stopping performance at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty presentation to breaking out as a solo artist this year, Normani’s star continues to shine. If that’s not enough, the “Motivation” singer is taking “V” Magazine by storm sans her signature black mane.

Serving up a beauty slay is regular practice for the star. Whether the “Motivation” singer is posing on a red carpet or giving us a lewk via social media, she always makes it count. And in this case, her blonde hair for her magazine spread is no exception.

Giving us a mane slay to add to our must-try list, Normani is rocking a platinum blonde hair with dark roots. Crafted by celeb stylist, Cesar Ramirez aka Cesar4styles, the blonde look is simply to die for. While some brown girls tend to steer away from blonde hair, Normani is proving that we can showcase our Black girl magic with this light-colored hue.

Best of all, this look serves as a great protective style. Yes, you read that correctly. This blonde look comes from Cesar’s wig brand, Wildform, that has been worn by celebs like Ciara, Kehlani, Cassie and Ryan Destiny.

Of course, we’re heading over to Wildform’s website to get all the deets on their hair. After all, you can never go wrong with a protective style.

While this is not the first time Normani has flaunted a protective style, we’re sure it won’t be the last. Blonde certainly agrees with her and we hope to see many more blonde bombshell looks.

What say you? Are you digging Normani’s blonde wig unit? Take our poll below and sound off in the comments below!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Normani Has Officially Gone Blonde was originally published on hellobeautiful.com