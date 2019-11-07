CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Celebrities, Fans, Daughter React To T.I.’s Gynecology Claims

History's ROOTS - Atlanta Influencer Advance Screening

Source: Paras Griffin for Getty for HISTORY / HISTORY

On Wednesday, T.I. was trending about what he said on the Ladies Like Us podcast. He admitted that he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter to make sure she’s still a virgin and that her “hymen is still intact.”

Many people commented on the statement. Chrissy Teigen tweeted, “def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI.”

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi tweeted, “The double standard of the patriarchy is truly insane. Young women are fully capable of making their own informed decisions about their bodies and their sexuality.”

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris hasn’t commented directly on the statement but she did like some comments that bashed her father. One of those tweets said, “this is disgusting, possessive and controlling.”

Did T.I. get put on the canceled list because of this?

See story here

Oh That’s Definitely T.I.’s Daughter! Deyjah Harris Wanted All The Smoke In This Hilarious Prank Gone Viral
9 photos
celebrities , Daughter React To T.I.'s Gynecology Claims , fans

Videos
Latest
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown’s Yard Sale Almost Got Shut Down…
 4 hours ago
11.07.19
History's ROOTS - Atlanta Influencer Advance Screening
Celebrities, Fans, Daughter React To T.I.’s Gynecology Claims
 4 hours ago
11.07.19
Tokyo Toni Talks “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP,”…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
12 items
12 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look…
 15 hours ago
11.07.19
Swae Lee Talks Loving His Pet Monkeys, Favorite…
 20 hours ago
11.07.19
T.I.’s History Of B.S. Comments Proves His ‘Wokeness’…
 22 hours ago
11.07.19
Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So…
 23 hours ago
11.07.19
Whitney Houston
Whitney’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence On Love…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Ja Rule protests the NYC Housing Association
Ja Rule Blasts Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. He Gets…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Everything To Know About…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson Reveals Why She’s Raising Her Son…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
10 items
See All The Celebs Who Have Worn The…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
TRIED IT: This Shea Moisture Rehydration Treatment Masque…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
25 items
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close