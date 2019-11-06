CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ja Rule Blasts Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. He Gets Blasted For Fyre Festival

Ja Rule protests the NYC Housing Association

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Ja Rule has a strong take about the frenzy over the Popeyes chicken sandwich. With fights breaking out and someone stabbed to death over one, Ja felt compelled to speak out.

Rule tweeted, “Y’all really out here acting like n**** over a f**** chicken sandwich… smh… now I’m never gonna eat one on principles alone!!! F**** idiots y’all are what’s wrong with our people… I’m so disappointed in my ppl we better than this…”

He continued, “ANYBODY that thinks we as a ppl are not EMBARRASSING ourselves over this wack ass chicken sandwich YOU ARE THE PROBLEM.”

Twitter did what Twitter does. People came after Ja Rule for his role in the Frye Festival. One of the standout tweets said, “I cannot believe Ja Rule had the nerve to open his old ass mouth to speak on how ppl r acting like cave men over that sandwich but had thousands stranded for an imaginary festival.. I cannot.”

When did you post something on social media and then quickly got dragged for it?

See story here

Ja Rule Blasts Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. He Gets Blasted For Fyre Festival

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Ja Rule protests the NYC Housing Association
Ja Rule Blasts Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. He Gets…
 2 hours ago
11.06.19
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson Reveals Why She’s Raising Her Son…
 2 hours ago
11.06.19
25 items
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On…
 4 hours ago
11.06.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Us’ Star Evan Alex Reveals…
 19 hours ago
11.06.19
Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The…
 20 hours ago
11.06.19
Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour…
 20 hours ago
11.06.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 20 hours ago
11.06.19
Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump…
 20 hours ago
11.06.19
50 items
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On…
 21 hours ago
11.06.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 22 hours ago
11.06.19
Robin Thicke
The Resiliency Of Robin Thicke: How He Found…
 24 hours ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Homophobia & More [Watch]
 1 day ago
11.06.19
12 photos
Holy Moly Doughnut Day: 14 Famous Doughnut Lovers
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence at Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
New “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer Is Here
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close