CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Christopher John Rogers - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Baton Rouge born, Brooklyn based fashion designer, Christopher John Rogers. He is the winner of the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award for 2019. He now joins the ranks of fashion designers like Telfar, Pyer Moss, Brother Vellies, Public School and more. The award prize is $400,000.00 and a year of mentorship from a CFDA member. This is a huge deal for the 25 year old designer and can really catapult his career forward!

Christopher John Rogers - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Rogers is known for his structured pieces, voluminous ensemble, and eclectic wear.

Celebs like Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B and even our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama has donned his designs.

POPSUGAR X ABC "Embrace Your Ish" Event - Arrivals

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross most recently wore one of his designs from his Spring/Summer 2020 collection and looked incredible.

The designer is young in his pursuits and his craft. He graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2016 and showed his first New York Fashion Week collection this past September. A piece from his graduate work ended up on Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards.

There was a panel that determined this year’s winners that was headed up by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the CFDA’s Steven Kolb and included Vogue‘s Fashion News Director Chioma Nnadi, Instagram’s Eva Chen, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and more.

We’re so excited for his career and excited for his win! Congratulations Christopher John Rogers! Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from his Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Us’ Star Evan Alex Reveals…
 15 hours ago
11.06.19
Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The…
 16 hours ago
11.06.19
Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour…
 16 hours ago
11.06.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 16 hours ago
11.06.19
Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump…
 16 hours ago
11.06.19
50 items
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On…
 17 hours ago
11.06.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 18 hours ago
11.06.19
Robin Thicke
The Resiliency Of Robin Thicke: How He Found…
 20 hours ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Homophobia & More [Watch]
 20 hours ago
11.06.19
12 photos
Holy Moly Doughnut Day: 14 Famous Doughnut Lovers
 21 hours ago
11.06.19
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence at Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
New “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer Is Here
 22 hours ago
11.06.19
EXC MICHAEL JACKSON LEAVING A MEDICAL BUILDING WITH HIS CHILDREN
Unbelievable Michael Jackson Impersonator Is Sending The Internet…
 22 hours ago
11.06.19
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Drake Shares First Picture Of His Son
 22 hours ago
11.06.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close