New “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer Is Here

We have a new Bad Boys For Life trailer to check out. In the preview clip, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are still doing smash up police work but realize that time isn’t on their side.

Smith’s character Mike Lowrey wants to keep fighting crime until he’s 100 while Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett wants to retire.

Someone is trying to kill Lowrey. That puts the team together one more time to settle the score. Bad Boys For Life hits theaters on January 17th, 2020.

What is the best action/comedy movie you’ve ever seen?