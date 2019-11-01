CLOSE
John Witherspoon Left Us With One Last Laugh

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon passed away on Tuesday. He managed to leave us one more thing to laugh about.

On Monday, a video appeared on his YouTube channel. It was “pops” showing us how to make poor man’s gumbo. He said this gumbo was for people who can’t afford shrimp or crab legs.

Witherspoon hit on several other topics in this last video. His final recorded words were, “Thank you. Love each other.”

Do you watch old footage of friends or relatives who have passed away?

