CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A $68 Million Tax Refund Is God Using Him To Show Off

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty

How does Kanye West confirm God and Jesus are real? Well, he got a $68 million tax refund in 2019.

West made the claim in a new interview with James Corden for the first-ever airplane version of Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment. “God is using me to show off,” he told Corden. “Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.”

I mean … they’re probably more due to Donald Trump’s massive tax break for the rich rather than a divine being but hey, if that’s how Ye feels! He added, “People need to hear someone that has been put into debt by the system talk about these type of numbers now that they’re in service to Christ.”

You can watch Kanye d “Airpool Karaoke” below on Corden. He’s already said he’s going to censor some of his old catalog to be more “G-rated” so if you had Old Kanye coming back on your bingo card … you might want to go ahead and remove that piece pronto.

RELATED: Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old Songs

RELATED: Madd Hatta &amp; Young Jas Debate “Jesus Is King” [VIDEO]

Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A $68 Million Tax Refund Is God Using Him To Show Off  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
John Witherspoon
Remembering John “Pops” Witherspoon: The ‘Boomerang’ Story
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" Premiere
Kevin Hart Shares Video Showing Recovery From Accident;…
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Destiny’s Child Reunion Rumors
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
20 items
John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]
 13 hours ago
10.30.19
Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At…
 14 hours ago
10.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Michaela Coel Leads Upcoming Show…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
24 items
All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
Everything To Know About Brandon Gonzales, Suspected Killer…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
 23 hours ago
10.30.19
Lewk Of The Week: Iman Stuns In Vintage…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close