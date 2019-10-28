CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants At World Series Game 5

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: TASOS KATOPODIS / Getty

Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Sunday night. When he was shown on the jumbotron in the stadium, he was met with a chorus of boos, with some Nationals fans chanting “Lock Him Up”.

Trump announced earlier in the week that he was going to attend Game 5 but broke a bit of Presidential tradition when he did not throw out the first pitch. According to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Trump chose not to throw the pitch “in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible.”

Chef José Andrés, humanitarian and one of Trump’s staunchest critics threw out the first pitch.

RELATED: Roland Martin: We Better Not Be Distracted By Trump’s Games

RELATED: Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By Citing Clarence Thomas

Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants At World Series Game 5  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Praise Celebration 2018
Kirk Franklin Accuses Dove Awards Of Editing His…
 9 mins ago
10.29.19
Common Performing at Manchester O2 Ritz
Common Weighs In On The ‘Top 50 Rappers’…
 24 mins ago
10.29.19
20 itemsCelebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2019
Lupita Nyong’o’s Book ‘Sulwe’ Is The Love Letter…
 19 hours ago
10.29.19
10 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Governors Awards Was A…
 21 hours ago
10.29.19
10 items
Happy Birthday! 10 Celebrity Scorpios Slaying The Hair…
 22 hours ago
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…
 22 hours ago
10.29.19
How To Prevent Lipstick From Bleeding?
 22 hours ago
10.29.19
10 Under $20 Natural Hair Products Every Naturalista…
 22 hours ago
10.29.19
Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia…
 23 hours ago
10.29.19
Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie…
 23 hours ago
10.29.19
Mirror Digital Names Best Beauty Products For Multicultural…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Tyler Perry Studios To Host The Next Democratic…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 days ago
10.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close