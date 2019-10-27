CLOSE
Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a shooting at an unofficial homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce in Greenville, Texas. 14 others were wounded as gunfire erupted shortly after midnight early Sunday morning.

According to police, there was only one shooter and the unidentified suspect remains at large. Almost instantly news spread of the shooting on social media with some sharing video of the incident and multiple gunshot victims lying on the ground, surrounded by blood.

Authorities initially responded to a complaint of parking along the shoulder of U.S. 380. Around 750 people attended the party but gunfire soon erupted, forcing hundreds to flee for safety. Officers didn’t return fire as they could not make out the shooter due to the large crowd running away.

BeatKing, who was scheduled to perform at A&M Commerce, shared his condolences and how close he was to the shooting.

 

Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

