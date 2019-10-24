CLOSE
Zaddy Appreciation: All The Times Drake Got It Right About Women

Happy Birthday, Drizzy.

2014 ESPYS - Backstage & Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

For nearly ten years, Drake‘s whole steez has been to appease to women.

Sure, he can spit a fire 16, but at the same time, he can release a track that soon becomes every girl’s anthem — whether they’re Black, White, single, taken or indifferent. His now classic 2018 track, Nice For What, is pretty much what he’s been doing his entire career, but on steroids.

No matter how many times he’s been called soft or how many times women tried to take him down with pregnancy rumors and such — Drizzy never lost respect and love for the ladies.

He’s mastered the art of either sounding like he’s singing directly to you, or like he wrote the song based on your personal situation.

Like in his 2010 track “Fancy” when he rapped: “And you don’t do it for the men, men never notice/ You just do it for yourself, you’re the fucking coldest/ Intelligent too, ooh you’re my sweetheart/I’ve always liked my women book and street smart.”

 

We can’t wait to show out to “Nice For What” all summer long. Until then, check out some more lyrics that prove Drizzy sure does know, and love the ladies.

Photos
