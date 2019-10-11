HGTV’s Ati Williams Interview with King Tutt

10.11.19
Ati Williams

Source: Radio One Richmond / Radio One Richmond

The Richmond Home Show presented by Eveready Service Experts is THIS WEEKEND, October 11-13!  Plan to attend now and meet Ati Williams of HGTV’s DC Flippers, more than 150 home experts, shop The Marketplace plus much more. Buy discount tickets now at: https://richmondhomeshow.tix123.com/

Ati Williams stopped by the KISS FM Richmond studios this morning.  Watch the video below, grab your tickets to The Richmond Home Show and meet Ati on Friday and Saturday.

Ati Williams is the host of HGTV show DC Flippers, and the Principal of Honeycomb Residential. She is a renovation ninja, general contractor and design creative. Ati became interested in renovation and real estate when she purchased her first home. After a year of making minor renovations, she resold her home,and garnered $31,000 in profits. She has since worked on dozens of renovations from cosmetic builds to complete gut rehabs. What Ati loves most about renovations is the ability to breathe new life into a home’s old soul through tasteful and custom update.

Ati has also been featured in the New York Times, MSNBC, CNN, Good Morning Washington, the Washington Post, the Washingtonian and several other publications and local TV shows.

Ati will be on the Fresh Ideas Stage Friday and Saturday. Check back for presentation times.

