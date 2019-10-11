Gov Northam Restores The Voter Rights Of Over 20-Thousand Felons

If you have paid your debt to society you should be fully restored to vote, serve on a jury, run for public office or become a notary public. My teams, Rolling For Freedom-R4F and Project Give Back To Community are stakeholders for the Restoration of Rights Department in the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Governor Ralph Northam announced yesterday that since he was sworn into office in January 2018, his administration has restored the civil rights of 22, 205 Virginians previously convicted of a felony. The civil rights restored include the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for public office, and become a notary public.

“Virginia remains one of the few states in the nation that permanently strip individuals of their civil rights after a felony conviction,” said Governor Northam. “I’m proud to use my executive clemency power to restore those rights to Virginians who have completed their sentences and returned to their communities seeking a second chance. This is about doing what is fair and right, and is an important part of our ongoing work to build a stronger, more accessible, and more inclusive Commonwealth.”

Governor Northam announced back in February that civil rights had been restored to over 10,000 individuals since the start of his administration, more than any other Virginia governor prior to Terry McAuliffe.

“Since the start of his administration, Governor Northam has been committed to fairness and making sure that Virginia is open and welcoming to everyone,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “The restoration of civil rights is an important step to ensuring that all of our residents are treated equally.”

For more information on restoration of rights and the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, visit restore.virginia.gov.

If your rights have been restored by Governor Northam register to vote prior to the October 15th deadline to vote in the General Election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Register at elections.virginia.gov