Support Miss Community’s Team “Saving Our Babies Boobs/Chest”

Breast Cancer 2015

I want a world cleared of breast cancer in our women, men and young adults. My sister Arlissa Grooms-Washington is a breast cancer survivor which means her daughter could be at risk for breast cancer and will have to get her first mammogram at the age of 29. And this is why, I named my team ‘Saving Our Babies Boobs/Chest for all children that have or had a parent diagnosed with breast cancer. Help me fund a cure for the future now with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer presented by the American Cancer Society. Thank you in advance for your support!

