A Henrico County, Virginia man is one of eleven men arrested in a Florida child sex sting. Investigators in Volusia County, Florida recently arrested a dozen suspects during a five-day sting that targeted predators trying to lure minors online. The suspects traveled to the county after communicating with undercover agents they allegedly thought were 14 or 15-years-olds. NBC12 is reporting Laneil Wilkins of Henrico was arrested on felony charges.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: