RPS Accreditation Ratings Improving, Check All School Districts Here

RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL COMPROMISES ON SCHOOL FUNDING

Source: RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS / RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Richmond Public Schools are showing some improvement in accreditation ratings. On Monday, The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE)revealed through its Virginia School Quality Profile that 20 schools met full accreditation standards for the 2018-2019 school year, compared to 19 in two previous years. In other metropolitan school districts, all Chesterfield and Hanover County schools came back with full accreditation and close to 90-percent reached that level in Henrico. Check out all Virginia school districts accreditation status here.

