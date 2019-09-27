CLOSE
Press Play: ‘The Read’ Drops A Teaser Trailer & Tyler Perry’s BET Shows Release A First Look

October is sure to bring the drama and the reads.

13th Annual The LGBT Center Dinner 2019 - Arrivals

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Last month, it was announced that the popular podcast The Read will be getting its own show on Fuse, and now the network has released the first promo for the show.

Titled The Read With Kid Fury And Crissle West, the show will follow a talk/variety show format as the two hosts, Kid Fury and Crissle, discuss everything from dating, to politics, to music culture. The show will also feature celebrity and musical guests worthy of millennials and generation Z.

You can check out the teaser below, then be sure to tune into Fuse on October 11 for the premiere episode.

 

In Tyler Perry land, the media mogul is prepping for two original drama series on BET. The Oval and Sistas are set to premiere next month.

According to Deadline, The Oval revolves around a family placed in the White House by people of power while also exploring the personal lives of the staff who run things behind the scenes.

Sistas will tell the story of a group of single Black women who are navigating their complicated love lives, careers and friendships.

You can check out a first look for both shows below, then you can catch The Oval premiere on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET and the Sistas premiere at 10 p.m. ET on BET.

 

