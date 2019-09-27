CLOSE
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died.

Garrison played Tommy in the 1984 film, the 1986 sequel and most recently in the YouTube Originals series, “Cobra Kai,” which picked up on the lives of the characters as adults.

“Rob was a great person and ambassador to ‘The Karate Kid’ legacy,” Rick Henriques, Garrison’s rep, said in a statement to CNN. “His performance in Season 2 of ‘Cobra Kai,’ being his last, was simply amazing and he stole the episode. He will be missed by me and everyone he encountered.”

Rob Garrison was 59.

Source: CNN

‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59 was originally published on Magicbaltimore.com

