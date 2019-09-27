CLOSE
Tyler Perry To Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Congratulations are in order for Director/Producer/Actor Tyler Perry. He will be kicking off the month of October in Hollywood being honored. He will surely be joined by his family and friends to receive this prestigious honor!

