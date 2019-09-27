CLOSE
Zendaya x Lancôme Launches The Perfect Red Lipsticks For Brown Girls

After leaving us swooning at NYFW with her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration, Zendaya is on fire! A true icon, the beauty continues to serve beauty and fashion goals on a silver platter! Now that she’s established her role as a force in fashion, the beauty is kicking it back to the beauty game with the release of the Lancôme x Zendaya Lipstick collection!

Yes makeup lovers, Zendaya is getting us together! The actress knows her way around a gorgeous lip shade, so it makes sense that the duo came together to release a fabulous line! New additions to the L’Absolu lipstick franchise, the 12-piece all red lipstick line is definitely worth all of your coins!

You see, this collection is formulated with some of the most moisturizing ingredients. Fron pro-xylane, rose flower extract and tourmaline, this line will not only replenish lips with moisture, it will soothe, soften and appear more radiant for an eye-catching result. No exaggeration, it’s really that good!

Providing a satin finish that provides wearability for up to six hours! Inspired by red rubies, this collection boasts a luxurious, yet elegant design that will make any lipstick lover smile. Its crystal-shaped bullet also comes in handy for a precise application with every use.

Best of all, we can’t help but realize how beautiful the line looks on brown girls. With shades ranging from “Bad Blood Ruby” a vibrant ruby red, “Pigeon Blood Ruby” a burgundy red to “Queen Ruby” a brick warm red, the possibilities are endless for a sexy, yet gorgeous pout! The line also comes equipped with softer reds for the beauty lover that likes to switch it up.

Whether you’re a die hard red lip lover or dabble with the hue from time to time, this collection will definitely peak your interests. I mean, let’s be honest, everything Zendaya touches turns to gold!

What say you? Do you plan on adding the Lancôme x Zendaya Lipstick collection to your makeup vanity? Let us know down in the comments below!

